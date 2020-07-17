Haryana Mulls Linking Government Colleges With e-Libraries Of Varsities For Students

  • Home
The Haryana government is planning to link government colleges in the state with e-libraries of universities so that students can have a better access to quality books without having to pay for them.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 5:42 pm IST

The Higher Education Department has started holding talks with several agencies in this regard.
Chandigarh:

The Higher Education Department has started holding talks with several agencies in this regard.

Haryana's Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Friday the students studying in the universities and colleges of the state can download the subject books required by them from the e-library.

The state government has a plan to link e-library of universities including Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra; Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak; Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa; Bhagat Phool Singh Women's University, Sonipat; Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Jind; Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani; Indira Gandhi University, Meerpur, Rewari; National Law University, Sonipat; Gurugram University, Gurugram and Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University, Kaithal with their respective colleges, the minister said.

The state government also aims to ensure that journals of top universities globally are available in the e-libraries so that the students of Haryana remain updated about new research and technology in the world, he said.

An e-library or a digital library will help the students access to digitized audio, video, and written material. It provides free copies of books, journals etc available to the users.

