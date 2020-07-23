Haryana Minister Announces Rs. 21,000 Reward For 12th Board Topper

Haryana Minister has announced a cash reward for class 12 topper in the state (representational image)

Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Mr. Om Prakash Yadav has announced a cash reward of Rs. 21,000 to state topper in class 12 board exams. Manisha is an Arts stream student who scored 499 out of 500 marks in the board exam.

Ms. Manisha is a students of Government Senior Secondary School, Sihama, in Mahedragarh district of the state. The minister also congratulated Ms. Manisha and her parents over the telephone.

Mr. Om Prakash Yadav has also announced a cash reward for the students who have secured first, second, and third rank in Mahendragarh district.

Ms. Manisha's stupendous performance in the board exams is a prof that government schools are ahead of private schools in the State. A focused effort would certainly lead to success, he added.

Mr. Yadav said that Ms. Manisha has not only brought laurels to her school, village and district but also proved that everything is possible with continuous hard work.

Earlier, the state Education Minister Mr. Kanwar Pal congratulated state board 12th toppers through telephonic conversation. The toppers in Science and Commerce stream are Bhavana Yadav, and Pushpa respectively. It is a matter of great pleasure that girl students have secured first position in all the three streams of Class 12, he said.

Haryana Board announced class 12 exam results on July 21.