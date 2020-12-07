  • Home
Haryana Medical Colleges Reopening For MBBS Classes From Today

Haryana medical colleges begin MBBS classes today, while following COVID-19 guidelines.

Education | Edited by Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 7, 2020 2:56 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The medical colleges in Haryana are reopening today, December 7, after a long gap due to the COVID-19 curbs.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Haryana earlier released a notification informing about reopening of the medical colleges in the state.

It came in response to the plan submitted by the Vice Chancellor of Pandit Bhagwan Dyal Sharma University of Health Sciences regarding reopening of the medical colleges for practical classes.

The notice directed medical students to carry their COVID-19-negative report which must not be older than 72 hours before they come to college. It also asked the concerned colleges to help students in getting the medical test.

The Chief Medical Officers of all districts were also asked to help the colleges.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also confirmed the opening of medical colleges via a tweet.

Haryana had imposed curbs in mid-March along with nationwide lockdown due to rising cases of COVID-19. The medical colleges started conducting online classes, but the practical sessions could not be held.

To address this issue, Pandit Bhagwan Dyal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak hosted a meeting of directors of medical colleges. They were directed to form a schedule to conduct physical class, while maintaining all the health protocols.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
