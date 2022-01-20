Haryana: Mandatory Board Exams For Class 5, 8 Students In All Schools From 2022

  • Home
All government and private schools in Haryana will conduct board exams for Classes 5 and 8 students from this year.

Updated: Jan 20, 2022

The order includes all government and private schools in the state.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Schools in Haryana will have mandatory board examinations for Classes 5 and 8 students from this year. The state cabinet on January 18, passed the amendment to the Haryana Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011. The cabinet has also added new rules to the same, which would become effective immediately.

To get promoted to next class, students will have to appear for the examination and pass it, as per the new rules. The examination authorities will give them another chance if they fail. Within a month of the examination, the competent authority will announce the results.

The Haryana government in an Extra Gazette notification, added a clause of board examinations for students of Classes 5 and 8 in the state. The Haryana Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Rules, 2022, requires government and recognised private schools in the state to "conduct regular examinations in the fifth and eighth classes, or to authorise any other agency having expertise in conducting such examinations, at the end of every academic year."

The decision was taken to monitor progress and conduct a standardised assessment of the expected learning outcomes. The order includes all government and private schools in the state.

"The Haryana Government has taken an important decision regarding the implementation of the 5th and 8th board exams in the state. This historic decision will lead to high level reforms in the education system," state Education Minister Kanwar Pal said in a tweet.

