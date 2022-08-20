Haryana HOS 2022: Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Registration Begins, Direct Link Here

Haryana HOS 2022 Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Registration

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has started the registrations for Haryana Open School (HOS) Class 10, 12 Exam 2022 for September session. Aspiring candidates can apply for HOS compartment exam from the official website -- bseh.org.in. Students from secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) can apply for compartment (re-appear) examination between August 18 and August 25, 2022.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Browse: Best Colleges in Haryana after 12th. Access Now!

As per the official statement, the students who appeared in Class 10, 12 (Open School) one-day examination in July 2022 in one subject and after the declaration of the result, they have re-appeared in that subject. Such candidates can fill their application form online on the official website of the board from August 18, 2022. The exam will be conducted in the month of September 2022.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

In case, a student is applying for one subject, the application fee prescribed for the HOS Class 10 exam is Rs 900, while for HOS Class 12 exam, students have to pay Rs 1,050. After this, students will be allowed to apply by paying the late fee. Students applying for practical subjects will have to pay an amount of Rs 100 separately.

HOS Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022: Important Dates

Start date of online application - August 18, 2022

August 18, 2022 Last date to fill application without late fee - August 25, 2022

August 25, 2022 Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 100 - August 26 to 29, 2022

August 26 to 29, 2022 Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 300 - August 30 to September 2, 2022

August 30 to September 2, 2022 Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 1,000 - September 3 to 6, 2022

HOS Class 10, 12 Exam 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website -- bseh.org.in. Click on the link that says, 'HOS Exam Sep-2022 (Only Appear in July-2022 Exam)' Log in with the registered user ID and password Fill in the details as instructed and pay the application fee Submit the HOS application form and download the confirmation page Print a copy for further reference.

Direct Link: HOS Class 10, 12 Improvement Exam Form 2022