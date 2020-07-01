Haryana Universities, Colleges To Remain Closed Till July 31; Schools To Open From July 27

Higher education institutions in Haryana will remain closed till July 31.

Higher education institutions in Haryana will remain closed till July 31. Haryana government has also announced summer holidays for schools till July 26. The schools will reopen on July 27, Assistant erector (Academic) for Additional Chief Secretary School Education, Haryana, said in a memo sent to the district and block education officers.

In a memo sent to the heads of higher education institutions in the state, Principal Secretary to Haryana Higher Education Department directed that all educational institutions to remain closed till July 31.

The memo has asked the varsities and colleges to continue e-learning for the students.

The direction from the Haryana government comes after the unlock2 guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on June 29 said schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed till July 31. The new guidelines came into effect from July 1.

“The Administrative and Ministerial staff in the Universities and Colleges will be coming as per the usual protocol for completion of administrative works. However, all precautionary measures as notified by MHA, GOI and by the State Government shall be adhered meticulously at the institutional level,” it said.

It also asked all the vice chancellors to hold consultations with all stake holders regarding opening of institutions and submit their recommendations to the state government with in next ten days.

“... it is intimated that the summer vacations are declared from 1st July, 2020 to 26th July 2020 in all the Schools of the State. The schools will reopen on 27th July, 2020 i.e. Monday,” the memo regarding school summer holidays said.