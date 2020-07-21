HBSE 12th Result 2020: Haryana Class 12 Board Exam Result Today, Know How To Check

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will announce the HBSE Class 12th Result 2020 today at 5 PM. The results will be accessible through the board’s official website-- bseh.org.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 21, 2020 3:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

HBSE is likely to announce the class 12th result today
New Delhi:

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will announce the HBSE Class 12th Result 2020 today. The results, to be declared at 5 PM, will be accessible through the board’s official website-- bseh.org.in. The HBSE Class 12 exams were scheduled between 3rd March-31st March. However, all the papers of HBSE Class 12 exams could not be held as per schedule due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and had to be postponed.

Students appeared in the remaining exams by HBSE in the month of July soon after the Central Government permitted schools and universities to conduct exams with social distancing norms in place.

HBSE had declared the Class 10 results on July 17 in which the state recorded an overall pass percentage of 60.27%.

HBSE Class 12 Result 2020: How To Check On Official Websites?

STEP 1: Go to bseh.org.in

STEP 2: Click on the link designated for exam results

STEP 3: On the next window, select the course from the drop-down menu

STEP 4: Enter HBSE Class 12th roll number and date of birth

STEP 5: Select the ‘Submit’ button

STEP 6: View the HBSE Class 12 Result 2020

Students can also check the HBSE results via SMS by sending RESULTHB12<space>Roll number to 56263. Additionally, results can be also be accessed through the 'Board of school education Haryana’ application available on Google Play store.

Once HBSE Class 12 results are declared, candidates unsatisfied with the results can apply for reevaluation once the recheck link is online. "Re-check fee is fixed as Rs 250 per answer book. The Re-checking form with the prescribed fee should reach in Board office within 20 days from the declaration of result," the HBSE informs on its official website."


