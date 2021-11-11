Haryana Has Emerged As Hub Of Quality Education: Governor Dattatreya

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has said that Haryana has emerged as a hub of quality education

Haryana has emerged as a hub of quality education, health, sports and infrastructural facilities, said Governor Bandaru Dattatreya while presenting the state's report at a conference held on Thursday under the chairmanship of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Presenting the state's report at the one-day Governors' Conference in New Delhi, he said the Haryana government is promoting programmes like Skill India, Digital India, Fit India and self-reliant India. Under the Skill Development Mission, more than 80,000 youth have been trained in Haryana due to which the Self-reliant India programme has been further strengthened,' he said.

The 'Super-100' programme is also being run in Haryana. Under this programme, coaching for JEE and NEET exams is being provided, he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Governor Dattatreya said Haryana is the first state in the country in which it has been decided to fully implement the National Education Policy by 2025.

He informed the conference that many farmer-friendly schemes like 'Meri Fasal-Mera Byora', 'Bhawantar Bharpayee Yojana' have been started in the state. Five-hundred Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) have also been formed in the state, to which more than 77,000 farmers have been connected, the Governor said.

Governor Dattatreya said under e-governance, 547 schemes and services of 42 departments have been started online on Antyodaya Saral Portal and it has curtailed corruption.

With the implementation of Lal Dora Mukt Yojana, the property of the village has got special recognition as well as ownership rights to the landowners.

Along with this, a social security pension of Rs 2,500 per month is also being given in Haryana, he said. About the law-and-order situation in the state, the governor said Dial-112 service has been started. He said the "Khelo Haryana" initiative has been introduced on the lines of "Khelo India" to identify sports talents in the state and provide them with better facilities.

