  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Government Will Implement New National Education Policy By 2025: Chief Minister

Haryana Government Will Implement New National Education Policy By 2025: Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the state government would implement the new National Education Policy by 2025.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 19, 2021 8:46 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Niti Aayog Announces Tie-Up To Train Students On Cloud Computing
Rolling Out Of New National Education Policy Won't Be Delayed By Pandemic, Rajya Sabha Told
Explainer: What AICTE’s New Admission Rules For Engineering Mean
Karnataka Engineering Admission Test (COMEDK Uni-Gauge, UGET) Details Tomorrow
No Exam For Classes 1-5 In Rajasthan, Exams For Other Classes In April
NEP Will Build Strong Foundations For Atmanirbhar Bharat: Education Minister
Haryana Government Will Implement New National Education Policy By 2025: Chief Minister
Haryana Chief Minister said that the government will implement the new NEP by 2025
New Delhi:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the state government would implement the new National Education Policy by 2025. He said in the state assembly here that with the introduction of Aadhaar-linked admissions, the number of children enrolled in government schools has come down by two lakh as their names were enrolled in both private and government schools.

He said that as per the rules, the state government has also decided to shut one school out of two schools running within a radius of one km. Congress member Geeta Bhukkal had raised the issue of the closure of some government schools in the state.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government had said it would open "Kisan Model Schools" but the project had failed to take off. However, state Education minister Kanwar Pal told him that there was a problem of low enrolment for these schools.

Meanwhile, Mr Khattar also said that ensuring all-round development of children is one of the utmost priorities of the state government along with improving the standard of education, and the state government is committed to this. "We will implement the New Education Policy by 2025," Mr Khattar said.

He said that the state government in its last tenure passed an Act in the Legislative Assembly for securing services of these guest or temporary teachers up to the age of 58 years. With this, in the 30:1 student-teacher ratio rules across the country, Haryana has made it to the ratio of 25:1, the chief minister said.

Click here for more Education News
New national education policy Manoharlal Khattar Haryana Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
All You Need To Know About Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)
All You Need To Know About Telangana Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)
TISSNET Result To Be Declared Today
TISSNET Result To Be Declared Today
Panel Moots Closure Of Schools Temporarily In Puducherry To Check COVID-19 Spread
Panel Moots Closure Of Schools Temporarily In Puducherry To Check COVID-19 Spread
Niti Aayog Announces Tie-Up To Train Students On Cloud Computing
Niti Aayog Announces Tie-Up To Train Students On Cloud Computing
State-Wise Toppers Of JEE Main BArch Entrance Examination
State-Wise Toppers Of JEE Main BArch Entrance Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................