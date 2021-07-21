Haryana Government Reduces 30% Syllabus For Classes 10, 12

Image credit: Shutterstock Haryana has reduced 30 per cent syllabus for Classes 10, 12

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided to reduce the 30 per cent syllabus for secondary and senior secondary classes in the current academic session. Haryana Board president Jagbir Singh said the decision has been taken as schools are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic and education has been disrupted.

"Board of School Education, Haryana has decided to reduce 30 per cent syllabus for secondary (class 10) and senior secondary classes (class 12) for the academic session 2021-22," an official statement said.

Mr Singh said like last year, this time also the syllabus of both the classes have been reduced by 30 per cent.

Schools in Haryana had reopened last week after almost three months only for classes 9 to 12 amid strict COVID-19 protocols. However, it has not made it mandatory for students to come to school as online classes are continuing, officials had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)