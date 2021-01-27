  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana To Provide Free Textbooks To Schedule Castes College Students

Haryana To Provide Free Textbooks To Schedule Castes College Students

The Haryana government will provide free books to Scheduled Castes students studying in state-run colleges, officials said on Wednesday.

Education | PTI | Updated: Jan 27, 2021 7:46 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

FMS BHU Admissions 2021: Registration Window To Close Today
College Students in Coimbatore Develop Satellite For ISRO
Delhi Pollution: IIT Madras Researchers Find Particles Responsible For Visibility Reduction
AMU Buries Time Capsule To Mark 100 Years Of Institution
Jamia Hamdard Plants Trees, Distributes Blankets To Mark Republic Day
IGNOU Republic Day Celebrations: Vice Chancellor Addresses Students, Teachers
Haryana To Provide Free Textbooks To Schedule Castes College Students
The Haryana government will provide free books to Scheduled Castes students studying in state-run colleges, officials said on Wednesday.
Haryana:

The Haryana government will provide free books to Scheduled Castes students studying in state-run colleges, officials said on Wednesday. An official statement quoting a spokesperson of the Higher Education Department said on behalf of the director general of the department, principals of all government colleges have been directed that the data of students belonging to the Scheduled Caste category who will be getting monetary support for books for the year 2020-21 by the directorate should be verified and updated on college ERP-portal by January 29.

“Verification of a student's SC class certificate, Haryana resident certificate, Aadhaar number…should be done,” he said. The spokesperson said money to purchase books will be transferred to students’ accounts directly only if the details are found authenticated. The ERP-portal has been designed to cater to the requirements of the colleges for a robust database, he said.

Click here for more Education News
Scheduled Caste Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET 2021: How To Crack Medical Entrance Exam In First Attempt
NEET 2021: How To Crack Medical Entrance Exam In First Attempt
ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official
ICAI To Announce CA Final Results For November Session On February 1: Official
INI CET 2021: AIIMS Online Registration For On-Spot Admissions Closes Tomorrow
INI CET 2021: AIIMS Online Registration For On-Spot Admissions Closes Tomorrow
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Video To Explain Exam Day Rules
GATE 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Video To Explain Exam Day Rules
FMS BHU Admissions 2021: Registration Window To Close Today
FMS BHU Admissions 2021: Registration Window To Close Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................