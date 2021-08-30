Haryana Government Assures All Possible Help To Afghan Students

  • Home
The Haryana government on Sunday assured all possible help to the Afghan students in the state, with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala saying necessary instructions in this regard have also been conveyed to vice-chancellors of universities.

The Haryana government on Sunday assured all possible help to the Afghan students in the state, with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala saying necessary instructions in this regard have also been conveyed to vice-chancellors of universities. Replying to a question on the volatile situation prevailing in Afghanistan, Mr Chautala said the students from the country will not face any problem related to studies, food or accommodation in Haryana.

Till the time the situation normalises in Afghanistan, full cooperation will be extended to the students in terms of relaxations in fees and admission to courses, he told reporters here.

"Out of the 31 students from Afghanistan enrolled in Kurukshetra University, 11 live on campus and of the 11 enrolled in MDU University, Rohtak, four live on campus," Mr Chautala said.

"They are not just foreign students but guests of our country. If any student faces any problem, we are here to help them," he said.

India on Friday said it is carefully monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and that its primary focus is to bring back the Indians who are still in that country.

