Haryana Government Asks Private Schools To Update Details On Students' Enrolment

Last year, 29 lakh students were enrolled in private schools across the state, out of which only 17 lakh students' data have been updated on MIS by them so far, an official statement said here on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 5, 2021 11:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

Update MIS to provide accurate details regarding enrolment, Haryana Government tells private schools
Chandigarh:

Haryana's School Education Department has directed all private schools in the state to update their Management Information System (MIS) to provide accurate details regarding enrolment of students, while pointing out that data of 12 lakh children had not been uploaded by them yet.

Last year, 29 lakh students were enrolled in private schools across the state, out of which only 17 lakh students' data have been updated on MIS by them so far, an official statement said here on Monday. The Management Information System of the Education Department is a database covering all government and private schools, through which the admissions can be actively monitored through a Unique Student Registration Number (SRN) given to every student.

Private schools are not updating the details of the students at a fast pace, whereas the rights to upload the data lie with the schools and the information can be updated only from the login ID of the particular school, it said. It said details of 12 lakh children have not been updated on MIS by the private schools.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal has directed private schools to update their MIS immediately. He said that currently 12 lakh children are on the MIS portal, so there is no chance of any dropout. He said that after the stipulated time frame, strict action would be taken against the private schools if they are not able to update the complete record on the portal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Haryana Government
