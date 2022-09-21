  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Visits Shri Vishwakarma Skill University

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Visits Shri Vishwakarma Skill University

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday inspected the newly constructed modern technical laboratories at Shri Vishwakarma Skill University's Dudhola campus, officials said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 9:01 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Allahabad University To Begin UG Admission 2022 Through CUET Soon; Details Here
IIT Madras, Accenture To Conduct Deep Technology Research For Industrial Automation
IGNOU MBA Registration Ends Tomorrow; Important Checklist Here
St Stephen's College Will Have To Follow Government Rules For Admission: Delhi University
NALSAR Hyderabad Records 100 Per Cent Placement
UPTAC 2022 Counselling: Registration Deadline Extended; List Of Participating Institutes
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Visits Shri Vishwakarma Skill University
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya
Gurugram:

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday inspected the newly constructed modern technical laboratories at Shri Vishwakarma Skill University's Dudhola campus, officials said. SVSU Vice-Chancellor Raj Nehru said the governor inspected the advanced electrical lab established at the university's Centre of Excellence.

This lab has been established to make students aware of the techniques and machines of electrical engineering through a unique educational method, Vice-Chancellor said, adding that advanced machines imported from Taiwan have been installed to enhance the practical skills of students through 3D simulation technology.

Mr Dattatreya, who is also the Chancellor of the university, also inaugurated the newly-constructed 'Solar Energy Lab' which will be helpful in giving information about various uses of solar energy to the students, officials said. An 'Eco Village' is envisaged by the university inside the campus, under which various farms are being built for farming of mushrooms, medicinal tree, dairy and beekeeping. The governor inspected all the farms and appreciated the efforts, the Vice-Chancellor added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Gurugram
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Allahabad University To Begin UG Admission 2022 Through CUET Soon; Details Here
Allahabad University To Begin UG Admission 2022 Through CUET Soon; Details Here
National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022 Registration, Verification On NSP Portal; Details Here
National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme 2022 Registration, Verification On NSP Portal; Details Here
Opposition Slams Assam Government Over Education Sector Moves, Plans Stir On September 28
Opposition Slams Assam Government Over Education Sector Moves, Plans Stir On September 28
GATE 2023 Registration To End Soon; Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus Here
GATE 2023 Registration To End Soon; Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus Here
IIT Madras, Accenture To Conduct Deep Technology Research For Industrial Automation
IIT Madras, Accenture To Conduct Deep Technology Research For Industrial Automation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................