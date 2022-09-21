Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Visits Shri Vishwakarma Skill University

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday inspected the newly constructed modern technical laboratories at Shri Vishwakarma Skill University's Dudhola campus, officials said. SVSU Vice-Chancellor Raj Nehru said the governor inspected the advanced electrical lab established at the university's Centre of Excellence.

This lab has been established to make students aware of the techniques and machines of electrical engineering through a unique educational method, Vice-Chancellor said, adding that advanced machines imported from Taiwan have been installed to enhance the practical skills of students through 3D simulation technology.

Mr Dattatreya, who is also the Chancellor of the university, also inaugurated the newly-constructed 'Solar Energy Lab' which will be helpful in giving information about various uses of solar energy to the students, officials said. An 'Eco Village' is envisaged by the university inside the campus, under which various farms are being built for farming of mushrooms, medicinal tree, dairy and beekeeping. The governor inspected all the farms and appreciated the efforts, the Vice-Chancellor added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)