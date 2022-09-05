Haryana Governor Launches SEHAT Scheme For School Children

  • Home
Calling educated and healthy children the country's future, he said the 'School Education Haryana's Health and Treatment' (SEHAT) scheme has been launched under 'Ayushman Bharat' and will be implemented in the next academic year.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 5, 2022 9:23 pm IST
Chandigarh:

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday launched SEHAT scheme, under which health check-ups of 25 lakh school children will be carried out twice a year. At a state-level programme organised by the School Education Department in Panchkula, the Governor also felicitated 93 teachers for their outstanding work. Calling educated and healthy children the country's future, he said the 'School Education Haryana's Health and Treatment' (SEHAT) scheme has been launched under 'Ayushman Bharat' and will be implemented in the next academic year.

Data collected during the medical tests conducted on students will be uploaded on the state's e-Upchar portal and these details can be accessed from anywhere, he said. Remembering former President Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birthday is celebrated as Teachers' Day, Governor Dattatreya said "the eminent diplomat, scholar, and an ideal teacher did a great job for the all-round development of children".

The governor remembered his Physics teacher Ramaiah Garu and Telugu teacher late Sheshacharya and said their words guided not only his personal but his political journey too. Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the state government has taken several steps for improving the quality of education.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

