Haryana Government To Vaccinate Children Between 15 And 18 By January 10

CMO Haryana in its tweet in Hindi mentioned, "The health department teams will vaccinate children in the age group of 15 to 18 years in schools. The government's effort is to achieve the target of vaccinating all eligible adolescents in the state before January 10."

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 4, 2022 10:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The children will be vaccinated by January 10
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

Haryana government has decided to vaccinate children between the 15 to 18 years of age by January 10. The vaccination programme will be conducted in schools. CMO Haryana in its tweet in Hindi mentioned, "The health department teams will vaccinate children in the age group of 15 to 18 years in schools. The government's effort is to achieve the target of vaccinating all eligible adolescents in the state before January 10."

Over 40 lakh teens got their first dose on day one on Monday, January 3. Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Well done Young India! Over 40 lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 PM. This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive."

Meanwhile, all universities and colleges shall remain closed till January 12 for students, the Haryana Higher Education Department said on Sunday in view of rising COVID-19 cases across the country. The staff shall attend colleges/universities as usual and online classes will take place regularly.

The official order read, "All Universities and Colleges (whether State/Government or Private) shall remain closed till 12.01.2022 for students. However, the staff shall attend colleges/ Universities as usual and online classes will be taken by faculty from institutions as per the time table. Principals will ensure that the classes are held online regularly."

