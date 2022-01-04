Haryana Government To Vaccinate Children Between 15 And 18 By January 10

Image credit: PTI/ FILE The children will be vaccinated by January 10

Haryana government has decided to vaccinate children between the 15 to 18 years of age by January 10. The vaccination programme will be conducted in schools. CMO Haryana in its tweet in Hindi mentioned, "The health department teams will vaccinate children in the age group of 15 to 18 years in schools. The government's effort is to achieve the target of vaccinating all eligible adolescents in the state before January 10."

प्रदेश सरकार ने फैसला लिया है कि 15 से 18 साल तक के सभी किशोरों को कोरोना का टीका अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों द्वारा स्कूलों में जाकर भी लगाया जाएगा। सरकार का प्रयास है कि आगामी 10 जनवरी से पहले ही राज्य के सभी पात्र किशोरों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य हासिल किया जाए। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) January 4, 2022

Over 40 lakh teens got their first dose on day one on Monday, January 3. Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Well done Young India! Over 40 lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 PM. This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive."

Meanwhile, all universities and colleges shall remain closed till January 12 for students, the Haryana Higher Education Department said on Sunday in view of rising COVID-19 cases across the country. The staff shall attend colleges/universities as usual and online classes will take place regularly.

The official order read, "All Universities and Colleges (whether State/Government or Private) shall remain closed till 12.01.2022 for students. However, the staff shall attend colleges/ Universities as usual and online classes will be taken by faculty from institutions as per the time table. Principals will ensure that the classes are held online regularly."