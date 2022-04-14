  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Government To Give Free Tablets To Students Of Classes 10-12 From May

Haryana Government To Give Free Tablets To Students Of Classes 10-12 From May

A meeting of the high-powered purchase committee chaired by CM Manohar Lal Khattar here on Thursday approved the purchase of goods and items to be procured by various departments at a cost of over Rs 100 crore

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 14, 2022 11:36 pm IST | Source: PTI
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Puts Admissions Under MP/ DM Quota On Hold
Delhi Government Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Schools
Application Process Begins For 26.50 Lakh Pre-Matric Scholarships For Scheduled Caste Students
"Delhi Govt Allows Fee Hike In Limited Schools," Says Manish Sisodia
Delhi Government To Issue COVID-19 Guidelines For Schools Tomorrow
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Slams Gujarat Government Schools, Says They Are In "Bad Shape"
Haryana Government To Give Free Tablets To Students Of Classes 10-12 From May
Three proposals, two from the education department and one from the power department, were tabled in the meeting, an official statement said
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Chandigarh:

The Haryana government will distribute tablets to students of classes 10-12 in May, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said here on Thursday. The devices will have preloaded content, along with personalised and adaptive learning software, and free internet data will also be provided to the students, he said. A meeting of the high-powered purchase committee chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Thursday approved the purchase of goods and items to be procured by various departments at a cost of over Rs 100 crore.

Three proposals, two from the education department and one from the power department, were tabled in the meeting, an official statement said. The education minister said the procurement of personalised and adaptive learning software costing more than Rs 5 crore for the higher classes was approved in the meeting. "Besides this, the procurement of around five lakh data SIM cards, costing Rs 47 crore, was also approved by the committee. These SIM cards, to be inserted into the tablets, will have a daily data limit of 2 GB.

"Also, in the month of May, around 2.5 lakh tabs will be distributed to students studying in classes 10-12," he said. Replying to a question raised in the budget session of the Haryana Assembly last month, Kanwar Pal had said digital materials, e-books, test videos and study materials related to class-wise syllabus in government schools will be available on the tablets which will be given to the students.

The scheme aims to bridge the gap in digital learning for most of the students studying in government schools who are from economically weaker and deprived sections and are unable to afford devices like smartphones and tablets.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Haryana Primary Schools Haryana Schools

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NID DAT 2022 Mains To Be Held In Hybrid Mode; Check Paper Pattern
NID DAT 2022 Mains To Be Held In Hybrid Mode; Check Paper Pattern
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Puts Admissions Under MP/ DM Quota On Hold
KVS Admission 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Puts Admissions Under MP/ DM Quota On Hold
JEE Advanced 2022 Rescheduled, To Be Held On August 28
JEE Advanced 2022 Rescheduled, To Be Held On August 28
Muslim Girl Requests Karnataka Chief Minister To Allow Students To Appear For Exams In Hijab
Muslim Girl Requests Karnataka Chief Minister To Allow Students To Appear For Exams In Hijab
Delhi Government Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Schools
Delhi Government Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................