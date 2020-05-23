Haryana Government Schools To Open For Administrative Work

  • Home
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a tweet, said that the state government has decided to open offices of all government schools for disposal of administrative functions.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: May 23, 2020 11:09 am IST

New Delhi:

Government schools in Haryana have been asked to open offices for administrative work. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a tweet, said that the state government has decided to open offices of all government schools for disposal of administrative functions.

All schools will be given a lump sum ranging from Rs. 2500 to Rs. 4000 to buy soap, sanitizer, face mask, hand wash and toilet cleaner, he added.

Differently-able staff, pregnant staff members, and staff suffering from any chronic disease have been exempted from attending school office during this time.

Earlier, Haryana Board, to resume the process of board exam evaluation, had asked teachers to collect exam answer copies and evaluate the same at home. The evaluation process for class 10 board exam answer copies has been completed, but the board is yet to make a decision on conducting the exam for Science paper which was suspended due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, students in classes 1 to 8 were promoted to the next grade without any final exam. The schools will not resume classes until after the lockdown is lifted and schools receive concrete guidelines and protocols to be followed upon reopening. Education Minister, during a webinar with teachers, had said that NCERT is working on guidelines for schools to follow on reopening. A similar guideline is being prepared by UGC for colleges.

