Haryana Government Schools To Open For Administrative Work

Haryana government schools will open for administrative work only

Government schools in Haryana have been asked to open offices for administrative work. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a tweet, said that the state government has decided to open offices of all government schools for disposal of administrative functions.

All schools will be given a lump sum ranging from Rs. 2500 to Rs. 4000 to buy soap, sanitizer, face mask, hand wash and toilet cleaner, he added.

हरियाणा सरकार ने प्रशासनिक कार्यों के निपटान हेतु सभी सरकारी स्कूलों के कार्यालय खोलने का निर्णय लिया है।



सभी स्कूलों को साबुन, सैनिटाइजर, फेस मास्क, हैंडवाश, टॉयलेट क्लीनर खरीदने के लिए 2500 रूपए से लेकर 4000 रूपए तक की एकमुश्त राशि भी दी जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/d7DN8C6OJV — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) May 22, 2020

Differently-able staff, pregnant staff members, and staff suffering from any chronic disease have been exempted from attending school office during this time.

Earlier, Haryana Board, to resume the process of board exam evaluation, had asked teachers to collect exam answer copies and evaluate the same at home. The evaluation process for class 10 board exam answer copies has been completed, but the board is yet to make a decision on conducting the exam for Science paper which was suspended due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, students in classes 1 to 8 were promoted to the next grade without any final exam. The schools will not resume classes until after the lockdown is lifted and schools receive concrete guidelines and protocols to be followed upon reopening. Education Minister, during a webinar with teachers, had said that NCERT is working on guidelines for schools to follow on reopening. A similar guideline is being prepared by UGC for colleges.