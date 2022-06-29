Haryana school timings revised (representational)

The Haryana government will reopen all government and private schools in state on July 1. As the summer vacation is about to end, the state government has issued a notification concerning the school timings. According to the notification issued by the Directorate of School Education (DoE), Haryana, the schools will now be conducted from 8 am to 2:30 pm. The revised timing will be followed from July 1, 2022. All schools are directed to implement this order.

ALSO READ | Delhi Schools Set To Reopen After Summer Break Amid Rise In Covid Cases

This decision was also conveyed by the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, via a tweet. The tweet which was in Hindi read, "School timings will be from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM in Haryana from 1st July, 2022 after summer vacation."

Due to intense heatwave prevalent throughout the state, the DoE had earlier revised the school timings from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12.