Haryana Government Revises School Timings From July 1

As per the official notification, the schools will now be conducted from 8 am to 2:30 pm and with effect from July 1, 2022.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 29, 2022 5:55 pm IST

Haryana school timings revised (representational)
New Delhi:

The Haryana government will reopen all government and private schools in state on July 1. As the summer vacation is about to end, the state government has issued a notification concerning the school timings. According to the notification issued by the Directorate of School Education (DoE), Haryana, the schools will now be conducted from 8 am to 2:30 pm. The revised timing will be followed from July 1, 2022. All schools are directed to implement this order.

This decision was also conveyed by the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, via a tweet. The tweet which was in Hindi read, "School timings will be from 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM in Haryana from 1st July, 2022 after summer vacation."

Due to intense heatwave prevalent throughout the state, the DoE had earlier revised the school timings from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12.

Haryana Schools
