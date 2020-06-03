Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said the state would reopen the schools next month in a phased manner.

With most of the activities beginning after lockdown for over two months, Haryana has now decided to start teaching work in schools from July and in colleges and universities from the month of August. As per the schedule decided by the government so far, teaching work will begin for classes 10, 11 and 12 in the first phase, and that too in shifts.

Educational institutions in Haryana have been shut after COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March.

“We will do it in a phased manner by starting teaching work for classes 10, 11 and 12 on July 1; for classes 6, 7, 8 and 9 after 15 days; and for the primary classes from August,” said Kanwar Pal Gujjar, Haryana education minister.

“The classes would be held in shifts so that half the students of a class come in first shift and the rest in the second shift. We are yet to decide whether it should be morning and evening shift or on alternate days”, he added.

Replying to a question, Mr Pal said demo classes will be run in a few schools to find out how social distancing in the classrooms can be ensured.

“It will give us an idea if we face any problem, because when we take a final decision on opening of schools then making frequent changes will not be feasible,” the minister said.

Also, the state government will take feedback from stakeholders, including parents, teachers and experts, on whether to conduct classes in two shifts to maintain social distancing, Mr Pal told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Directorate School Education has asked District Education Officers to constitute committees to discuss the issue of opening schools with various stakeholders to seek their feedback and send the report by June 7.

On Tuesday, Mr Pal had held a meeting with senior officials of his department to chalk out plans for reopening schools.

(With PTI Inputs)