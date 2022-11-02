Haryana Government Removes Bond Amount For MBBS Admission At Government Medical Colleges

Haryana government removes payment of bond amount at the time of MBBS admission

The Haryana government has decided to remove the bond amount for admission to MBBS programmes in the government medical colleges of the state. The decision to remove the bond amount of around Rs 10 lakh has been taken so that students after doing MBBS can work in government hospitals and give their services to the people of the state, the Chief Minister ML Khattar said, adding that Haryana government is moving ahead with the objective of providing health facilities to every person, especially the needy.

Instead, MBBS students will now have to enter into a bond-cum-loan agreement of the amount with the government medical college and bank. Haryana government will finance the bond amount if MBBS and MD pass-out students wish to join government service as a doctor and serve for a specified period of seven years.

The candidates who do not want to join government service as a doctor in Haryana, the social media post added, will have to pay the bond amount. The respective MBBS degree of such students will be issued only after the candidates have met all the financial liabilities, it added.

The state’s Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department in a social media post said: “While giving relief to the MBBS students, the Chief Minister ML Khattar decided that now no student will have to pay any bond amount (ie, around Rs.10 lakh fee) at the time of admission to MBBS courses in government medical colleges of the state.”

“The government has taken this step so that after doing MBBS, students can work in government hospitals and give their services to the people of the state. The Chief Minister said that the State Government is moving ahead with the objective of providing health facilities to every person, especially the needy,” the Directorate said.