Haryana Government To Provide Free Coaching To Prepare Students For Entrance Tests

The Haryana Government will provide free coaching to the Class 10 and Class 12 Government school students for preparing them for entrance tests including medical, engineering and armed forces entrance tests. The decision of the Haryana Government comes after the successful results received from the government schools’ Super 30 launched two years back.

Speaking to Doordarshan, District School Education Inspector Ajit Sheoran said: “Considering the success of Haryana Government’s Super 30, the state government has decided to prepare the government school students of Classes 10 and 12 for the armed forces entrance tests and other entrance examinations.”

DD News Hisar in their social media handle posted: “In view of good results of Super-100, Haryana Government will provide free coaching to the children of government schools.”

The Haryana Government has started the process to distribute free tablets to all the students from Classes 8 to 12 studying in government schools of the state before the start of the next academic session. As many as 8.20 lakh tablets preloaded with learning materials and textbooks would be distributed to enhance the learning of students and help them to study online in and outside the classroom as well as at home.