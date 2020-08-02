Haryana Government Plans To Open At Least One College Within A Radius Of 20 KM

Haryana government will open at least one college within a radius of 20 km

Haryana Government has mapped all colleges in the state and has decided that at least one Government college will be opened within a radius of 20 km. State Education Minister, Mr. Kanwar Pal said, yesterday, that the government's top most priority was to encourage higher education in Haryana.

The government will also open ten new women colleges in the state. The foundation stone for the new women's colleges will be laid by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, on August 3.

With the ten new colleges opening up, the count of total colleges in the state will reach 350.

The Education Minister MR. Pal said that at present there are 155 Government Colleges, 97 State Aided Colleges and 88 Self-financed Colleges in the State, and another 10 Government Sector Universities, 22 Private Universities, two Government B.Ed. colleges and 475 self-financed B.Ed. colleges.

Mr. Pal also added that with New Education Policy 2020 being approved by the Union Cabinet, every state will have to prepare a new curriculum. He appealed to all the teachers as well as parents to study the new National Education Policy 2020. India has come up with a new education policy after 34 years.