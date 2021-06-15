Haryana Government Extends Summer Vacation In Schools Till June 30

Image credit: Shutterstock Haryana schools will remain closed till June 30

The Haryana government on Thursday extended the summer vacation in all schools till June 30. Earlier, the state had ordered the closure of schools till June 15. The state government has decided to extend the summer holidays after taking the coronavirus situation into account.

The Haryana government has cancelled Class 12 board exams conducted by the state board. The decision came shortly after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have also decided to cancel the Class 12 board exams in the state which were to be conducted by the Haryana Board of School Education," Education Minister Kanwar Pal told PTI over phone.

"We are going with the decision taken by the Centre and have decided to cancel the board exams," he said.

The state Board will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students and modalities for this will be worked out soon, he added.

The Board has already declared results for Class 10 students. The Haryana government had earlier cancelled Class 10 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Results for over 3 lakh students have been prepared using an alternative method.