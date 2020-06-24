  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Government Enters Into Agreement With Reliance Jio For Distance Education Programme

Haryana Government Enters Into Agreement With Reliance Jio For Distance Education Programme

The Haryana government has entered into an agreement with Reliance Jio TV under the Chief Minister's Distance Education Program amid COVID-19 crisis.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2020 9:16 am IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Decision On Remaining Board Exams Expected By Thursday
Uttarakhand Government Orders Private Schools To Not Hike Fees
TS SSC Results 2020: 3 Simple Steps To Check Telangana Class 10 Result
International Yoga Day:NCERT Will Organise Online Yoga Quiz Competition, Students Can Participate Till July 20
Grading System Being Worked Out, Decision On Exams Likely On Monday
Uttar Pradesh: Trainee IAS Officer Provides Study Materials To Students Who Cannot Afford Online Classes
Haryana Government Enters Into Agreement With Reliance Jio For Distance Education Programme
Haryana government enters into agreement with Reliance Jio for distance education programme
Chandigarh:

The Haryana government has entered into an agreement with Reliance Jio TV under the Chief Minister's Distance Education Program amid COVID-19 crisis.

Taking to Twitter, CMO Haryana in Hindi wrote, "Haryana Government has taken another important step towards improving the education of the school children of the state under the Chief Minister''s Distance Education Program during COVID-19. Under the agreement with Reliance Jio TV, all four channels of EDUSAT will now be available on the Jio platform free of cost."

"With this new initiative of the government, students will be able to watch all four channels of EDUSAT through TV, laptop, desktop, tablet and mobile. Not only this, but the aired content on TV will be available on Jio TV for a week, so that students can see it at their convenience and time," CMO Haryana wrote in another tweet.

This step of the state government will reportedly benefit about 52 lakh Hindi and English medium students of government and private schools under the Haryana School Education Board, CBSE and other boards.

Click here for more Education News
Digital Learning Haryana Government e-learning Board of School Education Haryana
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Not To Conduct Exams For Higher, Technical Education Of All Courses
Haryana Not To Conduct Exams For Higher, Technical Education Of All Courses
CBSE Decision On Remaining Board Exams Expected By Thursday
CBSE Decision On Remaining Board Exams Expected By Thursday
Exams Cancelled In Universities, Colleges Of Haryana, Says Chief Minister
Exams Cancelled In Universities, Colleges Of Haryana, Says Chief Minister
Education Strategies Adopted During COVID-19 Are Not Inclusive: UNESCO Report
Education Strategies Adopted During COVID-19 Are Not Inclusive: UNESCO Report
IIT Roorkee And AIIMS Rishikesh Team Develops Low-Cost Ventilator
IIT Roorkee And AIIMS Rishikesh Team Develops Low-Cost Ventilator
.......................... Advertisement ..........................