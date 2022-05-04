  • Home
Haryana: Government Degree College To Be Set Up In Gurugram

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave the approval of the project to be set up in Pataudi area in Gurugram

Haryana: Government Degree College To Be Set Up In Gurugram
CM Manohar Lal Khattar gave the approval of the project to be set up in Pataudi area in Gurugram
New Delhi:

The Haryana Government has decided to set up a government degree college in Gurugram, Haryana. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave the approval of the project to be set up in Pataudi area in Gurugram. The Department of Public Relations, Haryana announced on social media, tweeting, "Haryana Government has decided to open a new Government Degree College at Pataudi in Gurugram district. The district administration has identified 5 acres of land in Sector 1 for this degree college. Chief Minister ML Khattar has given permission to this project on the pending demand of the people of Pataudi area today."

Last month, the Haryana government announced that a medical college being set up at Panjupur village in Yamunanagar district will be named after ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. "The medical college, which is being set up over 60 acres of land at Panjupur village in Yamunanagar, will be named as Guru Tegh Bahadur Medical College. In the next three months, the foundation stone for that medical college will be laid," the chief minister said, as reported by PTI.

