Haryana government has postponed Class 12 exams and cancel Class 10 board exams 2021

The Haryana Government has decided to postpone Class 12 exams and cancel Class 10 board exams 2021 in light of rising COVID-19 cases. The decision to cancel its Class 10 board exams and postpone Class 12 board exams comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of its board exams for Class 10 students and postponement for those in Class 12.

बड़ी खबर: CBSE की तर्ज पर हरियाणा बोर्ड की 10वीं की परीक्षा को रद्द कर दिया गया है. राज्य सरकार ने 12वीं की परीक्षाओं को भी स्थगित कर दिया है. pic.twitter.com/pEqCRKTWOI — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) April 15, 2021

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) had already released secondary and senior secondary board exam admit cards. Haryana Class 10 board exams were scheduled from April 22 to May 15 and Class 12 final exams were to be held from April 20 to May 17. Previously, the board had also altered the timings for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled its exams for Class 10 and postponed those for Class 12, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have postponed their state board exams in view of the rise in active COVID-19 cases. However, The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said they were monitoring the situation and will soon decide whether to go ahead with the board exams. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh said they will conduct the exams as scheduled. Meghalaya as well said it is ready to hold the state board exams for Class 12 but will take a decision on Class 10 exams after they review the ongoing coronavirus situation.

The students of CBSE Class 10, whose exams have been cancelled, will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment. However, if students are not satisfied with the marks obtained in the internal assessment, they can also appear for the examination once the situation arising out of COVID-19 becomes normal.