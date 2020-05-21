  • Home
  Haryana Government To Bear Three Month Interest On Education Loans: Chief Minister ML Khattar

Haryana Government To Bear Three Month Interest On Education Loans: Chief Minister ML Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state will pay the interest for those students who have completed their education and have not been able to start their jobs due to COVID-19. As many as 36,000 students are expected to benefit from this, the Chief Minister said.

Education | Edited by With PTI inputs | Updated: May 21, 2020 10:11 am IST | Source: Press Trust of India

Picture used for represenational purpose only
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Haryana Government on Wednesday announced that it will bear the three month interest on education loans taken by students in the state. The state is estimated to pay about Rs 40 crores for this.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a televised address, said: “Haryana government will pay the interest of three months of all those students who are completing their education this year or who have already completed their education in the previous year, but have not been able to start their jobs or business due to this coronavirus pandemic. As many as 36,000 students will be benefitted.”

Mr Khattar said that the coronavirus outbreak has severely affected the state’s revenues also.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic activity has been limited for the last three months. As a result, not only the family incomes have been affected but the government''s revenue has also come down drastically,” Mr Khattar said.

The Chief Minister said the government was determined that in this crisis not even a single person should remain deprived of food.

“Daily needs of families will not suffer due to lack of family income. With this resolve in mind, financial assistance of Rs 636 crore has been provided to 15,09,108 families in the last three months in Haryana. This amount has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries,” he said.

Haryana news Government of Haryana
