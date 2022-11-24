  • Home
The schools which are taking classes in a single shift, the class timings will be from 0930 hrs to 1530 hrs while for schools taking classes in double shift, the first shift will be from 07:55 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be from 12:40 pm to 05:15 pm

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 24, 2022 8:35 am IST

Haryana Government Announces New School Timings From December 1
The schools which are taking classes in a single shift, the class timings will be from 0930 hrs to 1530 hrs
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Amid drop in day's temperature, Haryana government has changed the school timings from December 1. Directorate of School Education, Haryana on Wednesday announced the new timings for the winter session, 0930 hrs to 1530 hrs for the schools which are taking classes in a single shift and for the schools which are taking classes in double shift, the first shift will be from 07:55 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be from 12:40 pm to 05:15 pm. ALSO READ | Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam Form 2023 Deadline Extended Till November 28

Meanwhile, the schools in Haryana will soon get the dual desks. Education Minister Kanwar Pal said about 1.41 lakh dual desks are being purchased for primary, secondary and senior secondary schools in all 22 districts of the state. "An amount of about Rs 95 crore will be spent on this. These desks will be delivered to the respective schools in the first phase by January 31, 2023," he said.

According to the education minister, 65,501 desks will be made available for students of class five; 36,168 desks for classes six to eight students and 39,208 desks for the students of classes 11 and 12.

- With PTI Inputs

