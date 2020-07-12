Haryana will give passports to girls upon graduation

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the girl students in the state will be given their passports after graduation. He said that the entire process of making the passports would be completed in the college premises itself.

Mr. Khattar was Chief Guest at 'Har Sir Helmet' (Helmet for every head) programme organized Dr. Mangalsen Auditorium to distribute helmets of Stud Company and learning license to the youth of school, colleges and ITI in the age group of 18 to 25 years.

At the programme he said that in a view to make youth aware of traffic rules and regulations, every student pursuing education in various colleges across the State along with getting necessary information about traffic rules, should also be given driving license in their educational institutions only.

At the programme he also symbolically distributed helmets to five youth.

He said that similar programs associated with social reforms like 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao', save water for the future and Swachata to protect the environment are successfully going on in Haryana. He said that 'Har Sir Helmet' is a program, which gives the message as to how to safeguard your lives while commuting on roads.

The event was organized by Member of Parliament from, Mr. Sanjay Bhatia in collaboration with the international helmet manufacturing company Stud, in which helmets were distributed to more than 100 youth.