Haryana: Free Tablets To Students From Class 8 To 12 In Government Schools

Haryana Government has started the process to distribute free tablets to all the students from Classes 8 to 12 studying in government schools of the state before the start of the next academic session. As many as 8.20 lakh tablets preloaded with learning materials and textbooks would be distributed to enhance the learning of students and help them to study online in and outside the classroom as well as at home.

The Haryana Chief Minister, Mr Manohar Lal presided over a meeting of the School Education Department here today to review the preparedness for the distribution of tablets.

It was decided in the meeting that these tablets would be issued to the students on the pattern of library books and students would return back the same after their Classes 10 and 12 exams.

It was informed that students would get enhanced learning through these tablets capable of learning in and outside the classroom and at home. These tablets would be equipped with the preloaded E-content like AVSAR App online content, Pdf books, QR coded NCERT content, Edusat videos, DIKSHA online content, YouTube videos prepared by teachers, question bank prepared by teachers and preparation material for competitive exams like National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Defence Academy (NDA) and National Teacher Examination (NTE).

All the content would be preloaded on an encrypted data card which would have the required content for students to be able to study, give mock exams and previous year papers to prepare for the upcoming exams.

It was informed that the tablet specification has been finalized from the perspective that these are being distributed to enhance learning and to help students study online and blended. With a view to ensure proper use of these tablets, Mobile Device Management (MDM) would be uploaded on the tablets. The MDM would ensure tracking each student’s device usage, physical verification for students not logging in and check against re-selling of tablets. The tablets would only be used by the students for their studies and they would not be able to visit any unwanted websites and download any other material onto the tablet.

