Haryana Extends Deadline For PG Admission Till January 25 To Fill Vacant Seats

To fill the vacant seats in postgraduate (PG) classes in colleges and universities of Haryana, the Higher Education Department has extended the admission deadline till January 25, 2021.

The information was provided on the official Twitter handle of Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana. “The Haryana Higher Education Department has extended the last date for admission to fill the vacant seats of postgraduate classes in colleges and universities of the state till January 25, 2021.”

Apart from private universities, all government, aided and self-financed colleges have been instructed to keep the 'PG Admission' portal open till January 25, 2021.

Haryana Schools

Haryana schools will reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from the first week of February, state Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 cases are gradually coming down and the situation has improved. Moreover, the COVID-19 vaccination drive has also begun. So, we have decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from February first week. He said a decision on starting Classes 1 to 5 will be taken later.

The schools will have to follow all guidelines related to face masks, sanitisers and social distancing, he said.

After remaining shut for six months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, schools in Haryana had partially reopened in mid-September for students of Classes 9 to 12.

(With PTI inputs)