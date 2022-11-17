  • Home
Haryana Educational Institutes To Remain Closed In These Areas On November 22, 25 In View Of Panchayat Polls

Haryana schools and colleges in the four poll-bound districts -- Faridabad, Palwal, Fatehabad and Hisar, will remain closed on November 22 and 25.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 17, 2022 6:55 pm IST

Haryana schools and colleges will remain closed in Faridabad, Palwal, Fatehabad and Hisar due to elections

Haryana educational institutes including schools and colleges will remain closed on November 22 and November 25 in view of the Panchayat polls in those areas. The third and the final phase of elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Haryana will be held in four districts on November 22 and 25. The four districts are Faridabad, Palwal, Fatehabad and Hisar.

The Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department in a social media post said: “In view of the elections to be held for the posts of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti on November 22 and for the post of Panch and Sarpanch on November 25, the state government offices in the jurisdiction of these districts, there will be a public holiday in boards, corporations and educational institutions etc.”

Haryana has been conducting the voting for the posts of Sarpanch, members of the Panchayat Samiti and zila parishad. The first phase of elections which started on October 30, will end with the third and final phase on November 25.

Earlier, the Haryana government had declared holidays for all government and private schools in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat districts on November 9 and 12 considering the second phase of elections.

