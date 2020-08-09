Haryana To Develop 104 Government Schools As Model Sanskriti Schools

  • Home
Haryana government has decided to develop 104 government schools in the state as Model Sanskriti schools.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Aug 9, 2020 11:19 am IST

Haryana CM announced that 104 schools will be developed into Model Sanskriti Schools (file photo)
New Delhi:

Haryana government has decided to develop 104 government schools in the state as Model Sanskriti schools. At present, there are 22 Model Sanskriti schools in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister inaugurated the Government Senior Secondary School, Ballabhgarh in Faridabad on August 8 and also announced the plan to construct a new building in Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Ballabhgarh and develop Government School in Sector-3 as Model Sanskriti School.

The Chief Minister said that apart from strengthening the infrastructure in schools, all necessary facilities are being made available to the schools in the State.

The state government is working on a five-pronged strategy which includes education, health, security, self-reliance and self-respect.

The CM also said that the government will ensure trained staff and other requisite facilities in schools so that children can get better education.

HE added that government is collecting data about children who are in the age group of five to fifteen years and are deprived of education due to any reason, so that arrangement can be made for their education.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Mr Krishan Pal Gurjar and Transport and Mines and Geology Minister, Mr Mool Chand Sharma were also present at the inauguration ceremony for the school.

Mr. Krishan Pal Gurjar said that separate colleges are being opened for girls so that they do not have to go far to get education. Mr. Mool Chand Sharma said that with the construction of the new building will benefit many students. Under the 'Shikshit Haryana Pariyojana', online education is being provided to the children, he added.

