Haryana DElEd Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Score Card

Haryana DElEd Result 2022 declared at bseh.org.in

Haryana DElEd Result 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Haryana DElEd result 2022 today, October 6. The candidates who have appeared for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd regular/ re-appear) examination can check the result online on the official website-- bseh.org.in. To access the Haryana DElEd score card, candidates have to log in with their roll number and the provided captcha code.

The BSEH has conducted the Haryana DElEd examination for regular and re-appearing candidates in July- August 2022. The examination was held in the offline mode as pen and paper based at various exam centres. across the state The duration of the Haryana DElEd exam was for 3 hours. The examination was held following the COVID19 guidelines issued by the central and state government.

Direct Link: Haryana DElEd Result 2022

Steps To Download Haryana DElEd 2022 Score Card: