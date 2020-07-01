  • Home
Haryana has declared July 1 to July 27 as summer vacation for teachers, students, and administrative staff of all schools in the state.

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has declared summer vacation for all schools in the state from July 1 to July 26, 2020. Schools in the state will re-open from Monday, July 2020, the official notification said.

“Schools in Haryana will observe July 1 to July 26 as summer vacation. Schools will re-open on July 27. This will also be applicable for teachers and administrative staff,” Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on social media.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana Government had previously decided not to conduct intermediate and final year exams in universities and colleges of the state.

Science paper for Haryana Class 10 final exam was also cancelled and the board is expected to announce a date for the conduct of the exam soon. The science paper will be conducted only for the students who wish to study Science stream in class 11.

