Haryana Colleges, Universities Closed Till April 30

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 16, 2021 9:42 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Earlier today, the state government announced closure of schools for students of Classes 1 to 9 (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

All Colleges and Universities in Haryana will remain closed till April 30, the Director-General of Higher Education of the state said today. Earlier today, the state government announced closure of schools for students of Classes 1 to 9.

The decision to shut schools, colleges and universities till April-end has been made in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Kanwar Pal today said, Due to rising COVID-19 cases, schools for Classes 9 to 12 will also be closed till April 30. Schools from first to eighth grade have already been closed till April 30".

In a separate notification, Haryana’s Skill Education and Industrial Development has announced that physical training in the ITIs will remain cancelled till April 30. Training will continue online, it added.

The Haryana government had previously shut primary and secondary schools ( Classes 1 to 8) in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

The government had also cancelled Class 10 board exams and said students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

Class 12 board exams in Haryana stand postponed and new dates will be announced later.

