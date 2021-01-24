  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Colleges, Universities To Become Tobacco-Free: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Colleges, Universities To Become Tobacco-Free: Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana government will be starting a new anti-tobacco drive in colleges and universities from January 26, 2021. Various authorities will be trying to make the students aware about harmful impacts of tobacco and discourage its usage.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 24, 2021 6:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Hindu College Disburses Rs 13.8 Lakh Pandemic Study Grant To 80 Students
Dayalbagh Educational Institute Hosts Convocation Ceremony
Madhya Pradesh, IIM Indore Sign MoU To Help Industries
CAP 2021: IIM To Close Application Window Today
IIM Indore Announces Date For IPMAT Entrance Exam
SRM Institute Introduces Major, Minor Courses In Line With Academic Bank Of Credits Scheme
Haryana Colleges, Universities To Become Tobacco-Free: Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Colleges, Universities To Become Tobacco-Free: Manohar Lal Khattar
New Delhi:

The Haryana government will be starting a new anti-tobacco drive in colleges and universities from January 26, 2021. Various authorities will be trying to make the students aware about harmful impacts of tobacco and discourage its usage. Haryana Chief Minister announced the anti-tobacco drive with an aim to make the educational campuses tobacco-free. Volunteers will be spreading anti-tobacco slogans and motivational thoughts across campuses to dissuade the students from consuming tobacco-based products.

To spread the message about the anti-tobacco drive, the Haryana Chief Minister tweeted from his official account, “All colleges and universities in Haryana will be tobacco-free from 26 January 2021. Slogans will be written in the campus of the institutes to make the students aware and various steps will also be taken to warn about the harm caused by tobacco”.

In line with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), the Haryana government had already banned the sales of loose cigarettes and other non-permissible tobacco products across the state. It further banned sale of any tobacco products within 100 yards from any education institution.

The Haryana government had taken other steps such as putting up displays reading that education institutes are anti-smoking zones and violation of it will attract a fine of Rs 200. Each educational institution has been mandated to put up a ‘Tobacco free area’ sign outside the building and ‘Tobacco Free Educational Institution’ within the premises.

Click here for more Education News
anti-tobacco campaign Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UCEED 2021: Last Day To Challenge Draft Answer Key
UCEED 2021: Last Day To Challenge Draft Answer Key
NIFT Entrance Exam 2021: Last Day To Apply With Late Fee
NIFT Entrance Exam 2021: Last Day To Apply With Late Fee
‘We Want CBSE To Release Board Exams Datesheet Soon’, Say Classes 10,12 Students
‘We Want CBSE To Release Board Exams Datesheet Soon’, Say Classes 10,12 Students
Telangana SSC Exams From May 17; Schools To Reopen From February 1
Telangana SSC Exams From May 17; Schools To Reopen From February 1
CBSE Restructures Affiliation System; Process To Be Completely Digital
CBSE Restructures Affiliation System; Process To Be Completely Digital
.......................... Advertisement ..........................