  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana: College, University Students Can Register For Central Sector Scheme Of Scholarships Till November 30

Haryana: College, University Students Can Register For Central Sector Scheme Of Scholarships Till November 30

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has extended the registration last date for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 7:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Dream Big, Dream For New And Developed India: President Droupadi Murmu To Children
National Medical Commission No Longer Associated With These Three National Medical Awards
Children's Day 2022 Today: History, Significance And Celebrations
100 New Colleges In Next Five Years By Upgrading District Hospitals: Union Health Ministry
Children’s Day 2022 Tomorrow: Importance Of This Day, Celebrations
Why Is Children's Day 2022 Celebrated On November 14?
Haryana: College, University Students Can Register For Central Sector Scheme Of Scholarships Till November 30
Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students
New Delhi:

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has extended the registration last date for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students. The Haryana Board has extended the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship online registration till November 30, 2022. Aspiring students can register for the scholarship programme on the official website of the National Scholarships Portal-- scholarships.gov.in.

As per the official release, students who are doing online registration for the first time can check the merit cut-off as eligibility criteria available on the website. The students who are applying for renewal can register as per the guidelines of the ministry. The board has informed students should apply for fresh and renewal (1st / 2nd / 3rd / 4th) scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal as soon as possible. The authorities have also instructed colleges, universities and Institutions to inform the students to apply at their own level and verify those applications online at the earliest so that the scholarship can be paid on time.

Direct Link For Official Notice Here

The category-wise cut-off marks for top 20th percentile for merit list of students in the Commerce, Humanities and Science stream is provided below.

Caste-Category
Commerce
Humanities
Science
MaleFemaleMaleFemaleMaleFemale
General404435397434416442
OBC397426385419411433
SC388409374400401418
Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
NEET PG Mop-Up Round 2022: Choice Filling, Choice Locking Dates Extended Till November 16
NEET PG Mop-Up Round 2022: Choice Filling, Choice Locking Dates Extended Till November 16
IIT Gandhinagar PhD Scholars Awarded Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship
IIT Gandhinagar PhD Scholars Awarded Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship
MHT CET LLB Counselling 2022: Round 2 Alphabetical Merit List Tomorrow; Here's How To Check
MHT CET LLB Counselling 2022: Round 2 Alphabetical Merit List Tomorrow; Here's How To Check
When Is JEE Main 2023 Exam? Check Tentative Registration Dates
When Is JEE Main 2023 Exam? Check Tentative Registration Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................