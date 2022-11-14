Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has extended the registration last date for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students. The Haryana Board has extended the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship online registration till November 30, 2022. Aspiring students can register for the scholarship programme on the official website of the National Scholarships Portal-- scholarships.gov.in.

As per the official release, students who are doing online registration for the first time can check the merit cut-off as eligibility criteria available on the website. The students who are applying for renewal can register as per the guidelines of the ministry. The board has informed students should apply for fresh and renewal (1st / 2nd / 3rd / 4th) scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal as soon as possible. The authorities have also instructed colleges, universities and Institutions to inform the students to apply at their own level and verify those applications online at the earliest so that the scholarship can be paid on time.

Direct Link For Official Notice Here

The category-wise cut-off marks for top 20th percentile for merit list of students in the Commerce, Humanities and Science stream is provided below.