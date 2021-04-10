Haryana Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Timings Changed; Details Here

Classes 10, 12 BSEH final exam timings revised (representational photo)

The Board of School Education (BSEH) has altered the exam timings for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The board will now hold the Secondary or Class 10 exams, and Senior Secondary or Class 12 exams from 11:30 am to 2 pm. Earlier the exams were scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm. BSEH has also released a revised time table for the theory Class 10 and Class 12 academic and open school exams.

“The changes have been made in the Haryana board Class 10 and Class 12 exam timings due to administrative reasons,” BSEH in a statement said. The board has also changed the exam timings for the compartment, additional and improvement in one subject academic and open school exams for Classes 10 and 12.

The board will start the Open School and Academic exams for Class 10 from April 22 to May 15. The Class 10 Haryana exams will start with Social Science paper. For Class 12, the exams will start on April 20 and will continue till May 17.

