Haryana Class 12 Results Tomorrow; Check Details of HBSE Class 12 Results Here

Haryana Class 12 Results Tomorrow; Check Details of HBSE 12th Results Here

Haryana Board Class 12 results will be declared tomorrow. The Board of School Education Haryana, or BSEH, will declare the Class 12th result on its official website -- bseh.org.in. Students can access the Haryana Class 12 results by logging in at the website and inserting the roll numbers as mentioned in the Haryana board Class 12 admit cards. The board has already declared the BSEH Class 10 results. The pass percentage this year of BSEH Class 10th was 64.59 per cent.

Along with the official result website of BSEH -- bsehexam2017.in, the Haryana Class 12th results will also be available on multiple private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. But it is advisable that students confirm their BSEH 12th results from official sources for authentication.

BSEH Class 12th Result: How To Check

STEP 1: Visit BSEH website -- bseh.org.in

STEP 2: Insert roll number and captcha code

STEP 3: Submit and view the BSEH 12th result 2020

BSEH Class 12th Results Previous Year

The board had announced the BSEH Class 12th result on May 15 last year. The overall pass percentage in the 2019 Haryana 12th result was 74.48 per cent.

Haryana Class 12th Results And COVID-19

BSEH could not conclude the Haryana Class 12th exams for a few subjects including Banking and Automobile, Chemistry, Computer Science, Public Administrator, Geography, ITIS, History, Life Science, Agriculture, Psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Philosophy, Sociology or Entrepreneurship, Stenographer, IT and ITES as per the schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the exams for these papers were held in July.