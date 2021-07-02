  • Home
Haryana Class 12 Results By July 25; Check Details Of HBSE Class 12 Results Here

BSEH will declare the Class 12th result on the basis of internal assessment this year as the board exams were cancelled due to the spike in Covid cases and considering the safety of the students.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 2, 2021 8:53 pm IST

BSEH Class 12 result by July 25
New Delhi:

Haryana Board Class 12 results will be declared by July 25. The Board of School Education Haryana, or BSEH, will declare the Class 12th result on the basis of internal assessment this year as the board exams were cancelled due to the spike in Covid cases and considering the safety of the students.

While confirming the BSEH Class 12th result date, BSEH President, Jagbir Singh said: “Data is being uploaded now for Class 12.. Results will be out by July 25.”

Earlier, the board had asked schools to submit students’ marks for BSEH Class 12th results between June 28 and July 6. However, Mr Singh said that this deadline of July 6 might as well be extended “by a day or two”.

The board has already released the Haryana Class 10 results on June 11. As all the students have been declared pass this year amid Covid, the board has not released any merit list for the students of Class 10. The Class 10 Open School result Haryana board will be released by next Tuesday or Wednesday, the BSEH official said.

Students can access the Haryana Class 12 results by logging in at the website -- bseh.org.in -- and inserting the login credentials.

Last year, Haryana Board 12th BSEH results were declared on July 21 and 80.34 per cent of students had qualified for higher students. The pass percentage of girls, 86.30 per cent, was 11.24 percentage points higher than that of the boys. Over two lakh students had appeared in the exam in 2020.

