Haryana Class 12 Result For 2022 HBSE Exam For Over 2.5 Lakh Students Today

HBSE 12th Result 2022 today

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is set to announce the Class 12 exam result today, June 15. The Haryana Class 12 result 2022 will be declared today after 6 pm. The HBSE 12th result 2022 can be downloaded from the BSEH result website -- bseh.org.in. Over 2.5 lakh students await 12th HBSE result 2022. The Haryana board conducted the HBSE 12th Class exams between March 30 and April 27 across the state.

In addition to the 12th class result 2022 HBSE website, students will also be able to access their Haryana board result via SMS. To check the BSER 12th Class result 2022 through SMS, type ‘RESULTHB12’and send it to 56263.

Last year, the BSEH result was declared on July 26. 100 per cent students cleared the Class 12 exams last year as exams were cancelled due to Covid and students assessed on alternative criteria.

The Haryana board, on Monday, June 13, had withheld results of some schools in multiple districts due to bogus School Leaving Certificates (SLC). The BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh said that after getting the verification done, Class 10 SLC certificates of 778 students of 92 non-state permanent-temporary recognised schools and 14 students of eight government schools have been found bogus. While for Class 12, the SLC certificates of 73 students of 40 non-state permanent-temporary recognised schools and two students of two government schools were found to be bogus.