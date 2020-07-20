Last year the Haryana board Class 12 result was declared on May 15.

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will release the Class 12th result tomorrow. The result is likely to be declared in the evening and will be available on the website of the board. Students can download the online result copy using their roll number and date of birth.

This year, board exam results in Haryana have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board could not complete the exams due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The exam for the remaining papers of Class 12 was held in July. The remaining papers were: Banking and Automobile, Chemistry, Computer Science, Public Administrator, Geography, ITIS, History, Life Science, Agriculture, Psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Philosophy, Sociology or Entrepreneurship, Stenographer, IT and ITES.

Last year the Haryana board Class 12 result was declared on May 15. 74.48 per cent of the total students had passed the exam. The toppers had scored 494 marks out of 500. Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad were the joint toppers of Haryana Class 10 board exam last year. Mansi from Palwal was the second topper in the state.

This year, the board has already released the Class 10 result in which 64.59% of the total students have passed. The pass percentage among girl students is 69,86% and the pass percentage among boys is 60.27%. Hisar girl, Rishita, has topped the exam securing 100% result.