Haryana Board Class 12th result will be declared today. The result is expected to be declared in the evening and will be available on the website of the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). Students can download the online result copy using their roll number and date of birth from the website.

Last year the Haryana board Class 12 result was declared on May 15. 74.48 per cent of the total students had passed the exam. The twin toppers had scored 494 marks out of 500. Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad had topped the exam.

This year, Haryana Class result has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board could not complete the exams due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. The exam could not be held for Banking and Automobile, Chemistry, Computer Science, Public Administrator, Geography, ITIS, History, Life Science, Agriculture, Psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Philosophy, Sociology or Entrepreneurship, Stenographer, IT and ITES. The exam for these papers was held in July.

This year, the board has already released the Class 10 result in which 64.59% of the total students have passed. The pass percentage among girl students is 69,86% and the pass percentage among boys is 60.27%. Hisar girl, Rishita, has topped the exam securing 100% result.

The board had released the open school Class 10 result on July 17.

With the Class 12 result, HBSE completes the declaration of board exam result for the previous academic session.

