Haryana Class 10th,12th Admit Card Out; Direct Link

Board of School Education Haryana has released the admit cards for Class 10th, 12th open school improvement exams. Students can check and download their admit card through the official website- bseh.org.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 3, 2021 4:23 pm IST

New Delhi:

Board of School Education Haryana has released the admit cards for Class 10th, 12th open school improvement exams. Students who are appearing for the open school improvement exams can check and download their admit card through the official website- bseh.org.in.

Students will be required to fill in enrollment numbers, parents' name and registration number to download their BSEH open school admit cards. Haryana open school 10th, 12th improvement exams will be conducted from September 7 and will continue till September 22. The exams will be held in the afternoon shift between 2 pm and 4:30 pm.

Haryana Class 10th,12th Admit Card: Direct Link

Haryana Class 10th,12th Admit Card: How To Download?

  • Go to the official website of BSEH- bseh.org.in.

  • On the displayed homepage, click on link that reads, 'BSEH Improvement Exam Admit Card 2021'

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

  • Fill in the asked credentials as asked

  • Click on 'Search'

  • BSEH Class 10, 12 admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

  • Read the details on the admit card and save it

  • Take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

As per the official notice, students are required to download their admit cards in colored A4 size paper only. Students are advised to check all the details mentioned on the admit card. Students must report to the exam hall 30 minutes before the start of the exam and they should have their admit cards along with them.

Students are also being asked to follow all the Covid protocols and guidelines mentioned on the admit cards. As per the Haryana government's guidelines, students must wear a mask and ensure social distance at the exam hall.

Click here to read the official notice.

