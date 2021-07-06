Haryana Class 10th Open Board Results Likely Soon; Where, How To Check

HOS Haryana 10th result soon at bseh.org,in

The Haryana Open School (HOS) Class 10th result is expected to be declared soon. When announced, students can access Haryana open school Class 10 results on the official website of Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE). While announcing the Haryana board Class 12th result date, BSEH President, Jagbir Singh said: “The Class 10 Open School result Haryana board will be released by July 6-7.”

Students can view and download the BSEH open result Class 10th with the help of registration numbers or roll numbers.

HBSE Open Result 2021 Class 10: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE -- bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result link

Step 3: Insert login credentials including HOS Class 10 roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit and view the HBSE Open Result 2021 Class 10

Apart from the official result websites of Haryana board, private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com mught also host Haryana open school Class 10th results. Students accessing Class 10 HOS results from the private portals can verify their scores on the official website for authentication.

Last year, the results were declared on July 17. While more than 11 thousand students had written the Haryana Board open school exams last year, only 17.60 per cent students could clear the exam. The board has already released the Class 10 results for the regular students on June 11.