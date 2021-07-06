  • Home
  • Education
  • Haryana Class 10th Open Board Results Likely Soon; Where, How To Check

Haryana Class 10th Open Board Results Likely Soon; Where, How To Check

Haryana Open School Result 2021: When announced, students can access Haryana open school Class 10 results on the official website of Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE).

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 6, 2021 3:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2021: Know About All India, State Quota Seats, Reservation Policy
Tripura Classes 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria Released
UPCET 2021 Registration Ends Today, Here’s How To Apply
‘Wanted Cancellation? Pay With Interest’: Students Laugh On CBSE’s Two Board Exams Plan
CBSE Board Exams 2022: When And How Exams Will Be Held For 10th, 12th Students
Too Many Impleading Pleas In PIL Against NEET Panel, Could Lead To Confusion: Madras High Court
Haryana Class 10th Open Board Results Likely Soon; Where, How To Check
HOS Haryana 10th result soon at bseh.org,in
New Delhi:

The Haryana Open School (HOS) Class 10th result is expected to be declared soon. When announced, students can access Haryana open school Class 10 results on the official website of Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE). While announcing the Haryana board Class 12th result date, BSEH President, Jagbir Singh said: “The Class 10 Open School result Haryana board will be released by July 6-7.”

Students can view and download the BSEH open result Class 10th with the help of registration numbers or roll numbers.

HBSE Open Result 2021 Class 10: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE -- bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result link

Step 3: Insert login credentials including HOS Class 10 roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit and view the HBSE Open Result 2021 Class 10

Apart from the official result websites of Haryana board, private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com mught also host Haryana open school Class 10th results. Students accessing Class 10 HOS results from the private portals can verify their scores on the official website for authentication.

Last year, the results were declared on July 17. While more than 11 thousand students had written the Haryana Board open school exams last year, only 17.60 per cent students could clear the exam. The board has already released the Class 10 results for the regular students on June 11.

Click here for more Education News
haryana open result Haryana HOS Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UG Admissions At Delhi-Based Universities: Latest Updates
UG Admissions At Delhi-Based Universities: Latest Updates
Former BHU Vice Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar To Head Amity University Rajasthan
Former BHU Vice Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar To Head Amity University Rajasthan
NIT Andhra Pradesh Sees Improvement In Campus Placements In 2020-21
NIT Andhra Pradesh Sees Improvement In Campus Placements In 2020-21
NEET 2021: Know About All India, State Quota Seats, Reservation Policy
NEET 2021: Know About All India, State Quota Seats, Reservation Policy
Tripura Classes 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria Released
Tripura Classes 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria Released
.......................... Advertisement ..........................