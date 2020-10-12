Haryana Board Classes 10, 12 Supplementary Exams From October 28

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the supplementary exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students from October 28 to November 23. The board will hold the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams for the academic and open school candidates. As per the HBSE Class 10th supplementary exam dates, the exams will start from October 29 and continue till November 18. The BSEH Class 12th supplementary exams will however begin on October 28 and continue till November 23. The BSEH Class 10th and BSEH Class 12 th supplementary exams are scheduled to be held between 2pm and 5pm.

The detailed schedule with the timings and instructions has been released on the official website of BSEH. The supplementary Haryana Class 10th and Class 12th exams will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines as set by the government following all social distancing norms and safety protocols.

The board had announced the BSEH Class 10 results on July 11. The pass percentage this year of BSEH Class 10th was 64.59 per cent. HBSE has announced the Class 12th Result on July 22. The overall pass percentage stood at 80.34 per cent this year. Candidates who are unsatisfied and who have failed in the board exams will be able to take the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams.