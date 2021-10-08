Haryana Chief Minster lauds AICTE for Pragati And Saksham Scholarship schemes

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal interacted with students selected under the Pragati scholarship scheme for girl students and the Saksham scholarship for specially-abled students on October 6, 2021. Interacting with students, the Chief Minister said: “Pragati and Saksham scholarships are capable to change the life of a student. I give special applause to AICTE for their efforts in bringing up girl students and differently-abled students in the field of technical education. Haryana government gives predominant consideration to technical education, and we hope the National Education Policy could bring revolutionary changes in this sector".

Chief Minister added that the Haryana government believes in advancing technical education, and made it clear that the state has already started to give financial assistance and pension to students.

आज 'AICTE-Pragati Scholarship Scheme' में चयनित हरियाणा की छात्राओं व 'AICTE-Saksham Scheme' में चयनित प्रदेश के दिव्यांगों से बातचीत की। pic.twitter.com/1HQmVOfrki — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) October 6, 2021

Both these scholarship schemes of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have played a crucial role in advancing technical education among girl students and the specially abled students in India.

"Two years ago, only two to three girl students from Haryana used to get this Pragati scholarship. But now, things have changed, and 280 students have received the scholarships now. It is a big achievement. We are talking a lot about 'Empowering Girls' campaign and these initiatives make that campaign and slogan materialized. I feel really happy to hear the testimonials of the girl students who have received the Pragati scholarship," said AICTE chairman, Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe.

"I am one of the holders of the Pragati scholarship scheme initiated by AICTE. This scholarship scheme has benefitted students in several ways. It stands like a tower of strength for students like me. The laptop which I received is helping me in online classes and for my research. I am really thankful to AICTE," said Suhaavna, a student at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology, Murthal.

AICTE Vice-Chairman MP Poonia said, "Haryana is witnessing a new beginning under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister. The words of Haryana CM will give new insights to these students, and they will have that extra motivation to pursue a technical career. I pray to God that no student in India will face hinders in pursuing education due to lack of money.”

The Pragati scheme formulated by AICTE is aimed at providing assistance for the advancement of girls who wish to pursue technical education.

"I am very glad to receive this scholarship. Considering the financial condition of my family, I consider it a privilege that I have received this scholarship. I should thank AICTE, its chairman, and all other people who helped me receive this scholarship," said Srishti, a student at the Govt Engineering College, Karnal who received the Pragati scholarship.