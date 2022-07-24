Haryana Chief Minister Announces Rs 20,000 Per Month Scholarship For CBSE Topper

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced a scholarship of Rs 20,000 per month for two years to Anjali Yadav, who topped the CBSE exam with 100 per cent marks. Mr Khattar also spoke with Anjali's family members over a video call and congratulated her for bringing laurels to the state and her village.

Ms Anjali, a resident Mahendragarh, scored 100 per cent marks in Class 10. During the call, she told the chief minister she wanted to become a doctor. After Ms Anjali and her mother shared their financial condition with the chief minister, he announced a scholarship of Rs 20,000 per month to her for the next two years, an official statement said.

He also assured of all cooperation from the government in her studies. Meanwhile, Mr Khattar in a statement said his government has distributed tablets to five lakh students of Classes 10, 11 and 12.

"Haryana is the first state in the country to distribute tablets to five lakh students of government schools. The state government is striving for more reforms in education. An amount of Rs 20,000 crore has been earmarked for education in this budget. The present era is of technology and we do not want to leave our students behind in any field," Mr Khattar said.

He said while the central government has set a target to implement the New Education Policy in the country by 2030, Haryana has decided to bring it into effect by 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)